Oak Hill Police arrest wanted man

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A man wanted by Fayette County Deputies was arrested this morning.

Oak Hill Police arrested Harley Allen Pennington, 29, of Scarbro earlier this morning. Pennington was charged with five counts of the breaking of an auto vehicle and five counts of petit larceny.

The arrest stems from an early morning 911 call of an individual being seen getting into a vehicle in the south hills part of town.

Officers responded, and with the help of citizens in the area, they were able to locate the suspect. The suspect was found to be in possession of the stolen property from previous theft from automobiles.

Chief Whisman says, “We would like to thank the citizens for being vigilant and reporting what they knew to be suspicious activity.”