Oak Hill Police Arrest Man For Using Several Different Identities To Obtain Money At Chase Bank

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail for stealing peoples identities and their money.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, Oak Hill Police was called to Chase Bank in Oak Hill over an individual attempting to withdraw money from the bank. The male individual had used multiple identifications through different states with the same photograph. The male individual used four different identities to get money from different Chase Bank Branches. The identities of four different people were from New York, Illinois, Washington, Connecticut.

The unknown male was able to get 4,700.00 dollars from the Chase Bank in Beckley.

Officers transported the man to the office to obtain the man’s identity but he gave them another false identity. Officers tried multiple attempts were made to use his fingerprints for identification but have been unsuccessful.

The officers have also attempted multiple times through different systems and have been unsuccessful in confirming the man’s identity.

The man is being charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of an access device. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar cash only bond.