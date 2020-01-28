OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Great Backyard Bird Count will be taking place from February 14-17.

If you’re interested in birdwatching and counting but you’re not sure where to start, the Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center in Oak Hill will be hosting a workshop.

The workshop will be for beginners as they will teach basic bird identification, feeding techniques and introduce the concept of the bird count and how that data will be used by the National Audubon Society to track bird patterns.

Polly Reynolds will be leading the workshop.

“We hope to keep it pretty simple,” Reynolds said. “We don’t want to overwhelm them. We want families to enjoy birding. I’ve known people that have started teaching their children to watch birds from the age of three and they still continue up until their 50s, 60s and 70s so that’s what we want to incorporate with our workshop.”

The workshop will be on Saturday, February 8th at 1 p.m. at Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center off of Terry Avenue in Oak Hill.