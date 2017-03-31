Oak Hill Native Jackson Joins Marshall Staff

Advertisement



WOAY – Oak Hill native Cornelius Jackson has joined the Marshall men’s basketball staff, succeeding Chris Duhon, who resigned in January.

Jackson played three years for the Thundering Herd after transferring from Tennessee, and is fourth in Marshall history with 518 assists. He and former Beckley Flying Eagle Tamar Slay led the Thundering Herd to success in the Mid-American Conference in the late-1990s.

Jackson graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1996, where he was a high school All-American and the West Virginia player of the year that season. He averaged 28 points and nearly six rebounds a game.

His coaching career started in 2003 as an assistant at West Virginia State, and included time as an assistant at Tennessee-Martin and Cleveland State.

Marshall is coming off a 2016-17 season where they made the Conference USA Tournament championship game under Dan D’Antoni.

