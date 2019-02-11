Oak Hill Native Chasing His Dreams Of Becoming A Country Singer In Nashville

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill native is chasing his dreams of becoming a country singer.

26-year-old Noah Smith of Oak Hill is a product of Fayette County. He graduated at Oak Hill High School, a graduate from South Carolina, now he’s taking a different path and following his dream.

On Friday he released his first single, ‘Never Told A Lie,’ from his Nashville home. Smith has always said that chasing his dream is becoming a reality. Today he stopped by 107.7 The River to sing his new single and to give back to the community that he calls home.

“This right here is the foundation, the first song. I’ve been overwhelmed. I wasn’t expected to blow up, and there’s no money behind it, just the money that I pull in production but as pushing and promoting it’s been organic, said Noah Smith, Singer, and Songwriter.

Smith is working on releasing a CD later this year, but right now you can purchase his music on iTunes or Amazon.