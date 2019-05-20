Oak Hill Mother Charged With Trying To Steal Her Baby

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County woman is in jail after trying to steal her baby from her grandmother.

According to Oak Hill Police, on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, an officer was dispatched to Twin Oak Apartments on a kidnapping complaint. Police spoke to Alma West, which she stated that her granddaughter Katelyn Wilson came into her apartment and took off running with her baby who is almost two years old. The baby was in his baby carrier, unstrapped. Wilson, along with Jeremy Miller, proceeded to run out of the building and put the baby in a dark blue Chevy Silverado. The grandmother chased the subjects out of the door and was yelling for maintenance to help. Two workers realized what was going on, was able to stop the truck from leaving, and got the baby from the car. Miller and Wilson fled before law enforcement arrived.

Ms. West, the grandmother, was able to provide a court order that appointed the guardianship of her great-grandson on September 5, 2018.

Wilson is charged with child neglect and felony concealment. She is in South Central Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar cash only bond. Miller is charged with a felony of accessory before or after the fact.