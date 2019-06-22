Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Oak Hill Microchipping Event Sees Large Turnout

Anna SaundersBy Jun 22, 2019, 18:58 pm

OAK HILL, W.Va (WOAY) – On Sunday, at Tractor Supply Co. in Oak Hill, the New River Humane Society hosted a microchipping event in the parking lot.

Dogs or cats and their owners could come and have a microchip inserted into their animal’s skin through injection. The microchip contains the contact info of owners that will pop up once scanned.

“When scanned by a scanner, and all animal control agencies are equipped with those scanners, vet clinics are or other SPCA‘s are, when we scan those dogs a number will come up,” Executive Director Nicole Harris said. “There’s a national registry, we can put in that number, and it tracks back to the animals’ owners information, so this is just a form of identification that never leaves your animal’s body, so it’s a great way to reunite them.”

The event took place from noon to 6 p.m. today and the cost for the insertion of the microchip and the lifetime registration was $25. The New River Humane Society hopes to continue having events like this in the future.

