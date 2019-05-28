Oak Hill Man Wanted For Burglary Is Arrested

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is facing multiple felony charges. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

James William Hamrick, 19 of Oak Hill, was arrested Monday night on outstanding felony warrants. Hamrick was wanted for the felony offense of Burglary and Grand Larceny stemming from a burglary incident in the Oak Hill area. Hamrick also had an outstanding felony warrant for Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics obtained by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

Hamrick’s bond was set at $25,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate’s office. He was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.