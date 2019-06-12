Oak Hill Man Stabs And Beats His 80-Year-Old Mother

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A domestic related incident has resulted in one being seriously injured in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says a 911 hang-up call was recieved this afternoon by the Fayette County 911 Center from 1901 Summerlee Road in Oak Hill.

Responding Deputy Sheriffs found that a stabbing/beating victim was privately transported to Plateau Medical Center. A person initially believed to be the suspect was immediately detained at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect, Roland Nelson Massey (47 of Oak Hill), had allegedly stabbed and badly beaten his 80 year old mother at this location. She was subsequently flown from PMC to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Deputies are still processing the scene and conducting interviews. Criminal charges will be introduced on Massey later this evening.

Information will be updated as it is recieved.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.