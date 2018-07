OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison for delivery of methamphetamine.

Prosecuting Attorney Larry E. Harrah, II, says that on July 2, 2018, Gary D. Rader was sentenced to prison by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. for an indeterminate period of 2-10 years for selling Methamphetamine in the Oak Hill area.

The case was investigated by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II.