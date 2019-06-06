Oak Hill Man Receives Car For Fight Against Opioids

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is rewarded for his fight against opioid addiction. The Fayette County Drug Court Team released the following information regarding this achievement.

A Drug Court participant received a generous donation this afternoon for succeeding in his fight with opioid addiction and the associated problems that come with it. Darrell Naylor of Oak Hill was gifted a car today by Bud Fox’s Body Shop and Towing as a reward for his dedication.

Other local entities also contributed to Naylor’s donation:

– Advance Auto Parts provided a vehicle tune up kit.

– Lee Drake, teacher at Fayette Institue of Technology and his students performed mechanical repair work.

– Jodie Polastrini, owner and operator of Detail Plus provided cleaning and auto detail.

– Bob Neal, owner of AAA Garage, also provided mechanical services.

During his drug court participation, Naylor was required to attend frequent meetings, pass drug tests, maintain employment, attend weekly meetings with a Circuit Judge, as well as representatives with the Probation Office, Sheriff’s Department and the Prosecuting Attorneys Office, and other demanding requirements.