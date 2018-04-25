Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Oak Hill Man Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge

Rachel AyersBy Apr 25, 2018, 21:16 pm

OAK HILL– An Oak Hill man pled guilty to a gun charge in federal court in Beckley.

Jordan Goard, 27, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He admitted that on February 2, 2017, after a foot pursuit in Beckley, law enforcement agents apprehended him and found that he was carrying a pistol.  At that time he was prohibited from possessing a firearm by virtue of two felony convictions in Fayette County in 2014—one for delivery of heroin and one for possession with intent to deliver marijuana.  Goard faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on August 1, 2018.

Rachel Ayers

