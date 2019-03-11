Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Oak Hill Man In Jail After Breaking Into Home And Pawning Stolen Items

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 11, 2019, 10:00 am

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is in jail after breaking into a home and stealing.

Police were called to a home on Halstead St. in Oak Hill on March 5, 2019.  When they arrived at the house, they noticed the residence front glass door was open.  A side door had been tampered with and broken into.

Numerous items were stolen, including, a tv, rifle, sword, and more.  The total amount taken was valued at over 1,700 hundred dollars.  Police went to a local pawnshop and located stolen items from the residence.  A receipt showed that Brandon Morris turned the items in and he was later arrested.

Morris is charged with nighttime burglary and grand larceny. He is in jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

