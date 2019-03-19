Oak Hill Man Convicted On Two Counts Of Attemped Second-Degree Murder

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man was convicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on March 15, 2019, Kenneth A. Batey, Jr., age 18, of Oak Hill, was convicted of two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of wanton endangerment following a two-day trial in Fayette County Circuit Court. Sentencing in this matter is scheduled for April 30, 2019, before Chief Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. Batey faces one to three years in prison for each count of attempted second-degree murder and one to five years for each count of wanton endangerment.

On December 4, 2018, Batey shot at Ralph and Melanie Nady on Minden Road in Oak Hill. The victims were passengers in a vehicle, and Batey had made an obscene gesture to them when they passed him walking on Minden Road. Batey fired six shots at them while the victims were turning around in a driveway. Next, he fled to the Coffee Club where he was apprehended, and the firearm was recovered.

The Oak Hill Police Department investigated this crime, and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Mauzy prosecuted the case.

—————————————-

Original Story: December 4, 2018

OAK HILL, WV – A local married couple were driving down the road on Minden Ave in Oak Hill when a young man on foot became enraged and began firing shots at them.

“I was scared; I didn’t know what was happening.” Said Melanie Nadie

Melanie is still in shock. She and her husband Ralph were driving down Minden Ave in Oak Hill when the unthinkable happened.

“We were leaving, and he flipped me off, and I pulled out of the driveway, and he shot six times.” Said Ralph Nadie

“It all happened so fast I just heard my husband say get down.” Said, Melanie

The Couple, not hit by any of the bullets. But look at their car, Struck three times!

“I don’t know I just wanted everyone to be safe. I was worried about my wife getting shot really.” Said, Ralph.

Ralph then chased after the shooter who Oak Hill Police say is 18-year-old Kenneth Batey. Eventually, Melanie says Batey ran into this shop. Below the family dollar in Oak Hill. Cops arrived soon after and arrested him.

“He could’ve killed us… I’m just glad my kids weren’t in the truck…”