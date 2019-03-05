Oak Hill Man Charged With Child Neglect After Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana Were Found In Car

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is in jail facing child neglect charges after drugs were found in a car.

According to deputies, they initiated a traffic stop on Kenneth Batey and could smell marijuana. Batey told the deputy that he did have marijuana on him and he recently smoked it. A clear plastic storage bag containing three smaller bags were discovered and had an off white powder in them. The substance was consistent with heroin and Fentanyl mix. Fifteen grams of marijuana and a suboxone strip was found on Batey himself.

Batey is charged with child neglect and possession with intent. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a