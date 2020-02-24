Oak Hill man charged with alleged sexual abuse

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A man is facing alleged sexual abuse charges out of Oak Hill.

According to court documents, Henry Walker allegedly touched two children inappropriately on multiple occasions. Walker allegedly promised the children he would buy them things if they did what he asked. At one point, Walker offered one child money and also to take one child to the store as payment for sex. Walker told the children that if they said anything, they would get in trouble.

Walker is charged with two counts of sexual abuse and is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.