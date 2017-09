Advertisement



FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Brandon Shane Comer, age 28, of Oak Hill was arrested earlier this afternoon by Deputy L.A. Clay of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

He is charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $25,000.00 bond.

