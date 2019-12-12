Oak Hill man arrested on drug charges

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is facing narcotics allegations in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, arrest warrants were executed this morning on an Oak Hill man alleging the sale of narcotics. The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force conducted controlled drug purchases of methamphetamines from the subject throughout the investigation.

Jesse Samuel Kincaid, age 20 of Oak Hill, was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was unable to post the $25,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.