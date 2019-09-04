Oak Hill man arrested for trying to strangle a woman

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man lands in jail after a stretch of run-ins with law enforcement in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident. On Sunday September 1st, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a domestic incident occurring on Elijah Lane in Oak Hill.

Upon arrival, Deputies found that the suspect allegedly attempted suffocation upon the victim by using a pillow case and his hands. The suspect also appears to have held the victim in a headlock before she was able to escape to a neighbor’s home. As the suspect left the area, he threatened to burn the residence down.

Deputies caught up with the suspect, Justin Garett Connor of Oak Hill, as he was walking away. He provided them with a false name/identification. Connor fled as officers were attempting to verify his identity. Later this same evening, Connor returned to the home and placed padlocks on the outside of the doors, and left threatening notes. He would flee the area prior to law enforcement arrival on two more occasions.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police finally established contact with Connor on Monday and arrested him for Intimidation of Witness, as he is currently under bond conditions for a prior domestic incident.

Warrants were obtained by the Sheriff’s Department for Sunday’s incidents to include:

*Strangulation (felony)

*Intimidation of State’s Witness

*Domestic Battery

*Domestic Assault

*Obstructing an Officer

Connor is currently in jail in lieu of multiple bonds.