Oak Hill man arrested for trying to meet underage girl for sex, offered money and prescription drugs

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is in jail after he allegedly tried to solicit a 13-year-old minor for sex.

According to court documents, Raleigh County deputies investigated Glenn Vass of Oak Hill for trying to solicit a minor for sex between January 20, 2020, and February 11, 2020. Vass allegedly engaged in communication through an electronic device with an individual whom he believed was selling a 13-year-old female for sexual purposes. The ad was placed on Craigslist. The poster asked Vass if he was open to all ages, which he replied, asking what the poster was offering. Vass later told the poster that he was open to all ages.

The poster said Vass that he had access to a 14-year-old male, 13, and a 14-year-old female. On January 30, 2020, Mr. Vass replied and asked, “How much for the female, 13.” The conversation lasted several days, which Mr. Vass discussed oral sex and intercourse for a nominal fee. Later, it was decided on intercourse with the 13-year-old female for 20 dollars and some prescription medication.

On two separate occasions, Vass arranged to meet this poster after discussing the sexual arrangement.

On February 11, 2020, Vass was interviewed by a detective, which he admitted to speaking with an individual online who had access to a 13-year-old female. Vass allegedly admitted to the detective that he had intentions of meeting this individual to perform sexual activities with the 13-year-old female.

Vass is charged with soliciting a minor via a computer. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 75,000 dollar bond.