Oak Hill man arrested for soliciting a minor

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 04, 2019, 08:16 am

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man has been arrested on solicitation charges.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says over the weekend arrest warrants were executed on an Oak Hill man alleging child solicitation charges.  23 year old John Paul Sheppard was arrested on 3 counts of Soliciting of a Minor via Computer following an investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.  A complaint was filed by the minor child’s father, which led to the arrest.  Sheppard was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy K.D. Spears of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

