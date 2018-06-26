Oak Hill Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse After Grabbing Stepson’s Genitals

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A domestic incident in Scarbro leads to a sexual abuse arrest. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Fayette County Deputies responded to a domestic incident on Hunk Hill Road in Scarbro, between an adult male and his juvenile stepson. The deputies found that the male party grabbed the juvenile by the genitals after he refused to provide access to the accounts on his cellphone. The juvenile at one point managed to get free from the adult and locked himself in a bathroom.

Ricky Stephen Cagle, 41 of Oak Hill, was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery and 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse. He was unable to post the $5,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy B.K. Fernandez of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.