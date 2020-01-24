Oak Hill man arrested for making terroristic threats towards a trooper, referencing him to a “pig”

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is charged with making terroristic threats towards a state trooper in Oak Hill.

On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Sergeant Dickerson and Sergeant Milam was made aware of a Facebook post made by Dale Wayne Crist. The posts made were threatening in nature towards Corporal J.S. Syner of Oak Hill State Police Detachment.

One post at 7:06 am Tuesday, January 21, 2020, was titled, “Dale Crist is feeling ashamed at the State Police Headquarters” and contained a picture of a pig with the saying “Freeze Muthaf…er, I’m State Police Reject J Syner Sr. and I’m going to get to the bottom of absolutely nuthin case, I’m a certified RETARD *explicit*”. A second post at 1:32 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, read, “My Tuesday FE FI FUN…I smell the blood of a…is that a pig I smell? Momma said knock you out *explicit*”. This post was made on a picture of Mr. Crist.

Sergeant Milam spoke with Corporal Syner who advised he had never arrested or written a citation to Mr. Crist. Syner also stated that he was unaware of what would have set Mr. Crist off. Police believed that since Crist tagged State Police Headquarters in the first post, he may attempt retaliation with a State Police Officer.

Crist was arrested and charged with terroristic threats. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.