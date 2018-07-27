Oak Hill Man Arrested For Hitting A Woman For Not Having Meth

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man has been arrested for hitting a woman in her stomach and pushing her out of the door.

Oak Hill Police responded to a domestic situation during the early morning hours on Thursday, July 26 in Oak Hill. When police arrived they spoke to the victim who advised that Jasen Scarbrough became irate when she did not have any meth. Scarbrough began breaking items inside the residence before pushing the victim and hitting her stomach. The victim said Scarbrough shoved her out the doorway and later had her down near the couch in the living room.

Mr. Scarbrough told police he had anger issues and he was addicted to meth.

Scarbrough is charged with domestic battery and domestic assault. He is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 2,500 dollar bond.