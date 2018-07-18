Oak Hill Man Arrested For Burglarizing An Oak Hill Home

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail for allegedly burglarizing an Oak Hill home. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Deputies responded to a home on Summerlee Road in the Oak Hill area after a neighbor reported that the home was being burglarized. The neighbor witnessed suspects removing guns from the home and obtained the license plate number as it fled the scene. The deputies arrived at the home to find it unsecured, and the gun cabinet was empty.

Deputies later located the suspect vehicle and made contact with the driver who matched the description given by the witness. Investigators were able to discredit the suspect’s alibi of being at a local store by reviewing the security footage at that location.

The suspect, Danny Lee King (37 of Oak Hill), was arrested on felony charges of Daytime Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. He was unable to post the $15,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail. Deputies are still working to identify three other suspects involved in this case.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy B.K. Fernandez of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.