Oak Hill Man Arrested, Facing Eight Counts Of Animal Cruelty Charges

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is facing eight counts of animal cruelty after he allegedly starved a female dog and puppies, leaving one to die.

According to a criminal complaint, an Animal Control Officer was dispatched to a home on Berry Street about a female dog and some puppies that were not being adequately cared for by the owner Michael Harrah. The officer found the female dog on the porch and five small puppies across the street under an old van. The officer was unable to locate the remaining puppies, and he loaded the others in his truck.

A neighbor brought in two more puppies he had found, one of which was very sick and later died.

Harrah later returned to the animal shelter wanting to pick the female dog up, but he had missed the deadline to claim her.

During the investigation, Harrah allegedly did not feed the dog on a regular basis nor provided any shelter.

Harrah is charged with eight counts of animal cruelty and violation of leash law. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail.