Oak Hill Man Arrested And Facing Multiple Felony Drug Charges

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail on multiple felony drug charges. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

After a lengthy narcotics investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, John K. England of Oak Hill was arrested yesterday on multiple felony drug charges. The task force executed a search warrant at his home at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park on Gatewood Road where they located quantities of methamphetamines, cash, digital scales, and packaging materials.

England was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics (methamphetamine), and three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine). He was unable to post the $50,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge