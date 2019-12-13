Oak Hill man arrested and charged with murder

UPDATE: The person of interest, Robert Jefferies, in the fatal shooting in Oak Hill on December 12, 2019, turned himself into the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department this morning.

At this time, Jefferies has been charged with First Degree Murder. Jeffries is being held without bond and now awaits court proceedings.

The victim in this incident has been identified as Michael Johns, age 50 of Page. Officials have not been able to establish an accurate motive at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

——

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is dead this evening from an apparent gunshot wound.