Oak Hill Man Arrested After Stealing Friends Car

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 19, 2018, 09:49 am

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is in jail after he stole a vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, Oak Hill police were dispatched to the Quick Check on Jones Ave for a vehicle theft complaint. The owner of the car told police that his brother recognized a guy walking, Alva Mendiola, in which they stopped and picked him up.

The owner of the car told his brother to pick him up while he was giving his boss deer jerky.  Alva jumped in the front seat and took off with his vehicle without permission and drove away.

Mediola is charged with grand larceny and is in Southern Regional Jail under a 7,500 dollar bond.

X