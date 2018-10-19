Oak Hill Man Arrested After Stealing Friends Car

FOR QUESTIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

OMAR J. ABOULHOSN 304-320-4346 OR JUDGEOMAR@GMAIL.COM

ANNUAL COMMUNITY VETERANS BREAKFAST

AND STAND DOWN EVENT SLATED

The annual Community Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down Event is slated for November 3, 2018 beginning at 9:00 am at the Princeton Church of God, 250 Oakvale Road, Princeton, WV.

The FREE breakfast is open to ALL veterans and their families who attend. This is not limited to just Mercer County veterans but is open to all veterans regardless of where they reside. Invitations were mailed out to as many veteran organizations in neighboring counties in West Virginia and Virginia.

This year’s event will include a special guest speaker, (ret) General Sherman Williford, United States Army.

The Stand Down event is held in conjunction with the Veterans Administration. Stand Downs typically provide supplies and services to Veterans, particularly homeless Veterans, such as food, shelter, clothing, health screenings and VA Social Security benefits counseling. Veterans can also receive referrals to other assistance such as health care, housing solutions, employment, substance use treatment and mental health counseling. They are collaborative events, coordinated between local VA Medical Centers, other government agencies and community-based homeless service providers.

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation will also participate in the Stand Down event and will be supplying personal care kits to distribute to veterans.

The Stand Down event is open to all veterans who attend. The veterans will receive a ticket to go through the Stand Down event.

Exhibitors from the VA and other organizations will be present to provide guidance and advice to veterans. Instant, confidential hepatitis and HIV testing will be available free of charge to veterans. The VA will be present to provide free flu shots to veterans while the Mercer County Health Department will be present to provide flu shots to veterans’ family members with insurance.

Sponsors of the event include: Princeton Health Care Center who provides much of the food, Douglas Equipment, Grants Supermarket, Bojangles, Princeton Rescue Squad, City of Bluefield, Bluefield and Princeton Rotary Clubs, Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce, and the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce.

This is a FREE event that is open to all veterans and their families. No advance tickets are needed.

Committee Members:

Omar J. Aboulhosn

Randy Maxwell

Marie Blackwell

Stefanie Compton

Roger Topping

JB Hurt

Chris Nichols

Tammie Toler

Kevin Weiss

Curtis French