Oak Hill Man Arrested After Multiple Packages Of Heroin Were Found

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 27, 2019, 13:36 pm

HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man was arrested on June 18, 2019, on drug allegations.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says early on the morning of June 18, 2019, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting traffic enforcement in the Hilltop area. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a defective equipment violation and subsequently conducted a search. Located on one of the occupants were multiple packages of heroin.

Jesse Kincaid 19, of Oak Hill, was arrested for Possession with the Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment where he was able to post the $20,012 bond set by a Fayette County Magistrate.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

