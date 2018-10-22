Search
Oak Hill Man Arrested After Large Amounts Of Cocaine Found Near Two Small Children

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 22, 2018, 09:33 am

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is facing child neglect charges after a large amount of cocaine, marijuana, and cash was found.

According to court documents, members of the West Virginia Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence of Ronald Greer aka “Howdy” in Oak Hill. The search warrant was obtained and executed after multiple controlled purchases of Cocaine was made.

During the search officers found a large amount of Cocaine, Marijuana, digital scales, drug packaging material, and over 10,000 dollars in cash.  Also inside, was Mr. Greer’s two small children.

Greer is charged with 2 counts of child neglect with risk of injury and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.  He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

