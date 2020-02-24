Oak Hill man arrested after fleeing from deputies

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is in jail after fleeing from law enforcement in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a stop on a vehicle in Oak Hill last night for a traffic infraction. While speaking with the driver, it was discovered that his license was revoked due to a previous DUI. A search yielded a quantity of heroin and a container of a powdery substance believed to be cocaine. While continuing to speak with the subject, he then fled on foot. After a brief chase, they were able to apprehend the subject without further incident.

Cedrick Lovelle Gray Jr, 26 of Oak Hill, was arrested and charged with Fleeing an Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Obstructing an Officer an Driving While License Revoked Due to DUI. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.