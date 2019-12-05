Oak Hill man arrested after deputies find heroin

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is facing narcotics allegations in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting traffic enforcement in Oak Hill early this morning. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. The driver was found to have a quantity of heroin and materials consistent with drug packaging.

Anthony Wayne Goard of Oak Hill was arrested for the felony offense of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.