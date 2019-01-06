Oak Hill Man Arrested After Deputies Find Cocaine

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man has been arrested on drug charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

On Friday evening, a Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting traffic enforcement in the Oak Hill area when he encountered a vehicle committing several infractions. The deputy contacted this vehicle on Summerlee Road and spoke with the driver, Phillip O. Calhoun.

The deputy was able to locate several pre-packaged bags of cocaine. Calhoun, 65 of Oak Hill, was arrested for the felony offense of Possession with the Intent to Deliver Narcotics, as well as Driving Under the Influence. He was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.