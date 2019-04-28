Oak Hill Man Arrested After Deputies Find A Used Syringe And Heroin In His Possession

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is facing drug charges over the weekend. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Late Friday night Sheriff’s Deputies in Fayette County were dispatched to a trespassing complaint at Adventures on the Gorge in Lansing. Deputies arriving on scene found the suspected parties in a vehicle in the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle had a recently used syringe in his lap. A subsequent search of the driver located multiple individually packaged units of heroin.

The driver, Andrew Sprinkle (32 of Oak Hill), was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He was also charged with Trespassing and various traffic offenses. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail and being held on a 25,000 dollar bond.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.W. Pierson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. He was assisted on scene by the Ansted Police Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.