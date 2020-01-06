Oak Hill man arrested after burglarizing home, fighting deputies

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is in jail on burglary charges in Fayette County.

Early this morning, Fayette County deputies responded to a burglary complaint in the Page area. A neighbor witnessed a man pry his way through the door of a home. Deputies found evidence matching the witness’s story on the door. Deputies could also see the subject still in the home through the window.

The suspect refused to comply with orders and attempted to barricade himself inside. Deputies made entry into the residence and the subject fought and resisted arrest.

Ronnie Owens Jr, 43, was arrested and charged with burglary, obstruction, and battery on a law enforcement officer. He was unable to post the $20,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.