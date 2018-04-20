Oak Hill Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Dog With Pellet Gun

OAK HILL– An Oak Hill man was arrested on Friday on animal cruelty allegations.

Greg Davis (40 of Oak Hill) was charged with one count of Cruelty to Animals.

Witnesses called 911 when they saw Davis shooting at a dog that had broken loose from its collar with a long barreled gun. A video from a witness shows Davis pointing the gun from his yard at the dog that was in another person’s yard. The video also shows the dog being struck by something and running away. The gun was later determined to be a pellet gun.

Davis was given a $2,000 bond.

Comments