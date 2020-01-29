Oak Hill Library will host real-life murder mystery game

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Ever thought that the board game Clue would be way more fun if you could take it off the board and into the real world?

Fayette County Public Library in Oak Hill is hosting a real-life murder mystery game called Live Library Clue. The murder mystery game takes the classic game of Clue and turn it into a real scavenger hunt throughout the library.

“What we are going to do is section off the Oak Hill Library into the separate areas as it is in the board game. We have ten characters’ personalities that we made up ourselves. Someone will be murdered in the library and we will all figured out who done it,” said Library Clerk Jamie Pritt.

The event starts at 7 pm on Feb 7th.