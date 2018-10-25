Oak Hill Kroger to host Drug Take Back Day

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- The Oak Hill Kroger will be the host of a drug take-back event Saturday, October 27th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A representative of the Oak Hill Police Department will be on site to help citizens securely dispose of their medications.

The event is free, and the public is welcome. The event will be held in the parking lot/covered awning area.

“This drug take-back event, which provides a safe and convenient way for our customers to dispose of their unused or expired medications, is just one way Kroger helps the communities we call home become healthier,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.

Here’s how you can help prevent drug abuse and protect our waterways:

⦁ Lock up or hide your medications to prevent others from taking them;

⦁ Don’t flush your medications—trace amounts of the chemicals in medications can end up on our nation’s waterways;

⦁ Dispose of your medications at secure take-back sites.