Oak Hill Hosts How To Open Your Own Business

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill is hosting a three part series on how to successfully open your own business.

The course covers what entrepreneurs need to know about business in West Virginia. That includes getting a business license, identifying a market and writing a business plan to build credibility.

Agriculture Specialist Brad Cochran, says even if you’ve already opened your business, the series can still help you in some areas.

“There’s a lot of things that are happening today, between the next two workshops that you can implement within your business to make it even better particularly on social media your business is active on social doing the right way”, says Cochran.

If you missed today’s series you have two other opportunities on June 28 and July 12. Both events are free to public.

for more information you can visit this link: Business Link

