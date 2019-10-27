Oak Hill hosts annual trunk-or-treat

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Halloween came a little early for a few Southern West Virginia communities.

In Oak Hill, hundreds crowded Main Street to go booth to booth for their favorite candies. Businesses from across the city gathered to hand out goodies, including Anytime Fitness and the Oak Hill police department.

Trick-or-treaters didn’t hold back, showing up in full costume and having a complete blast at the event.

“We enjoy it, we love it. It’s a big turn out every year, it gets bigger and bigger every year. The kids really enjoy it. We have music, pumpkins, and tons of candy,” says Kenny Cullum with Oak Hill Police.

“It’s just important to have something for people to do. When there is so much wrong everywhere and so many things going on, to have something like this, it’s just incredible to see the turnout,” says Chad Quesenberry, a father.

Some of the most popular kid’s costumes were superheroes like batman and superman, along with unicorns and princesses.