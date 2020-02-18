Oak Hill hoping to start live stream program with Main St. cameras

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Some cameras could be coming to Main Street in Oak Hill to start live streams for the new Destination Downtown website.

The idea is to give locals and maybe those who have moved away a chance to catch the fairs and festivities of Downtown Oak Hill.

Adam Hodges, who is a member of Destination Downtown, hopes to partner with local businesses to place them throughout Main Street and at the amphitheater

“We’re calling it ‘Watch Oak Hill Grow,’ which we thought was kind of funny and an interesting way to to put it, but we do believe it’s about watching Oak Hill grow because we do believe we’re seeing a resurgence of new businesses coming to town and strengthening those businesses. We have and more people interested in doing things in Oak Hill, so it’s a good time to start that process.”

This is still in the planning phase, but the funding has been secured.