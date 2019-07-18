Oak Hill Holds Fifth Annual Basketball Camp

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – This week marked the fifth annual basketball camp at Oak Hill High School, with players offered opportunities to improve their on-court skills through various activities.

Around 60 total campers took part from Monday to Wednesday, with younger participants in the morning session, while those in the afternoon session are preparing to enter fifth through eighth grades. Directors say it has been a positive week for all, whether they’d had basketball camp experience prior to this week or not.

The camp also presented a leadership opportunity for camp co-director and 2017 Oak Hill graduate Brandon Sears, who recently became a player development coach. He says he will be working with players of various ages, helping them achieve their personal on-court goals, but also stresses the importance of becoming a better person as well. Sears says he is looking forward to future opportunities to grow in this capacity.

This is not the only basketball-related activity in Fayette County this week; several Midland Trail alumni are organizing the John Flournoy Memorial Youth Clinic this Sunday at the Midland Trail Community Center.