Oak Hill High School Wins Battle Of The Belts Contest

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill High School was recently presented a check for $1,500 from the Southern Regional Highway Safety program for winning the “Battle of the Belts” contest between high schools in the regional area.

During an unknown period of time, Highway Safety surveyed these schools for seat belt usage. OHHS had the highest percentage usage rate during this time.

Pictured are: Lt. J. R. McMullen-PRO for OHHS, Katie Hayes-Principal OHHS, Chloe Atha, Kaylee Cook and Maria West-Drivers Education students OHHS, Lori Lokant-Drivers Education teacher OHHS and Sgt. J. L. Wilhite-Southern Regional Highway Safety Coordinator