Oak Hill High School Student Raising Money For National Youth Leadership Forum

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill High School Junior to take part in National Youth Leadership Forum this summer.

Josiah Baker has been selected to take part in the National Youth Leadership Forum at the University of Maryland in June.

He will take in such sites as historical landmarks and leader about history of this country, as well as many of the nation’s capital’s memorials.

“He is need of financial aid to participate in this event. He hopes that the summer program will help provide scholarships to further his education.

“It’s pretty important to me to attend this camp and actually to be a part of something that I’ve never really done and this will actually, (night) give me a scholarship to go somewhere that I’ve never really thought about going to” said Baker.

If you would like to help Josiah Barker you can contact Oak Hill High School.