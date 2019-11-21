Oak Hill High School football coach resigns

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The high school football playoffs continue in West Virginia this weekend, but one area school will have a new head coach for 2020.

Jason Blankenship has announced his resignation as Oak Hill’s head football coach after 6 seasons leading the red devils. He led Oak Hill to 17 wins as head coach, including an appearance in the class double-a playoffs last year. Blankenship says a main reason he is resigning now is to spend time with his family, and he says it was his own decision to resign.

”There was no pressure from the administration or anything like that, just on my own, I decided that it’s a good time to do it. I wanted to do it right at the end of the season so there’s time for another coach to come in and get their staff together and get things going in the direction for them. Everything was my own decision, and just moving forward with my family,” says Blankenship.

Blankenship will remain as the driver’s education teacher at Oak Hill High School.