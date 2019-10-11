Oak Hill gearing up for annual Halloween Festival

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The city of Oak Hill invites everyone Saturday, October 26th for a Magic on Main Halloween Festival.

The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at Lively Family Amphitheater and Lewis Pumpkin House.

There will also be 30 different businesses passing out candy.

Kids should bring their carved pumpkins to the Lewis Pumpkin House between 9 am and 12 pm, on Saturday, October 26th. There will be a prize and trophy for the best carved and best-painted pumpkins.

“It’s huge for us! The little bit that we can give to the community on that day changes kid’s outlook on our town and on Halloween. It’s something that they can grow up and remember, that they came to the pumpkin house, to them our 200 pumpkins may seem like a thousand,” said Kathleen Lively-Polk, Event Organizer.

Any businesses that would like to set up a candy booth, contact Kathleen Lively-Polk, at: klively@jimlively.com

For more information, you can visit the event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/731650297299860/permalink/761304027667820/