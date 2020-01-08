Oak Hill drivers running past moved stop sign

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – For the past 25 years, a visible stop sign stood on Summerlee road in Oak Hill. As of this morning, that stop sign was moved.

Drivers are running past the sign angering those like Mary Young who said her mother has lived here for years. Young says something like caution lights need to be in use. Drivers are used to stopping at the old sign and are passing through the new one.

“They took out that stop sign and placed it over there. It says to stop unless going right, even with the exception of going right they don’t always stop,” said Mary Young.

The Fayette County Sheriffs Department was notified and DOH is expected to step in.