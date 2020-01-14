Oak Hill City Council signs proclamation honoring Black History Month

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Monday night the City of Oak Hill honored and celebrated the achievements of African American history by holding a ceremony.

During the month of February, Oak Hill wants to promote ceremonies and programs to educate African American history with the appointment of a committee to plan, develop and carry out activities.

As part of African American history month, a historic marker of James E Ellis, an African American attorney who practiced in Oak Hill, will be presented in the city.

“I think Oak Hill can take the lead on this. We have had the second African America serve in the state legislature and our state’s history came from this town. I think it’s important for our students to know these things, but our adults as well. I think some times these things are often ignored or forgotten in our history”, says Daniel Wright, Oak Hill Mayor

We will update you with any events the city plans to hold in observance.