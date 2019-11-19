Oak Hill City Council discusses housing demolitions in Minden

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- Tonight’s Oak Hill Council Meeting included a packed agenda of new and unfinished business.

One of the unfinished business topics on tonight’s agenda included the examination of demolition reports of two houses in Minden. The city has been working aggressively when it comes to tearing down these houses that have become dilapidated. Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass stated that these houses have been demolished to prevent lowered property values around the area and to prevent possible criminal activity.

“It’s something that all communities should try to eliminate in their community. The City Council is aggressive in its approach to them. They give the property owner ample opportunity to do it themselves and if they don’t, the city steps in and does it,” said Hannabass.

The council also discussed the appointment of a new council member, Benitez Jackson at tonight’s meeting.